Why Bully Ray Says WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Will 'Always' Be A Measuring Stick

Time has begun to heal the pain from the loss of "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan but undeniably, his name and legacy will never, ever be forgotten. Many fans and industry peers have come to terms with Hogan's controversial personal and professional lives to embrace the extraordinary impact that he had on pro wrestling. "Busted Open" host Bully Ray spoke more on Hogan's legacy and where it will stand going forward.

"Hulk Hogan is not on Mount Rushmore, Hulk Hogan is Mount Rushmore, and I know that's a pretty heavy-duty sentence, a pretty heavy-duty statement to make, but Dave [LeGreca], when you really, really think about it, if we were to take a chalkboard, a whiteboard and we were to write down everything Hogan did as compared to what everybody else did, there really is no comparison," Ray stated.

The WWE Hall of Famer brought up how Hogan holds a historical role in Japanese wrestling. New Japan Pro-Wrestling's heavyweight championship lineage dates back to 1983 with the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, where the inaugural champion was determined with a 10-man tournament. In the finals of that premiere tournament, Hogan defeated Antonio Inoki to become the first-ever IWGP world champion.

"We will never stop talking about Hulk Hogan. This man had too much of an impact on the entire wrestling industry no matter where he was. His name will always come up in some way, shape or form. He will always be a measuring stick; he will always be a barometer or a bar-setter when it came to something... Hulk Hogan did it all over the world," Ray proclaimed.

