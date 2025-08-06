Bully Ray Lays Out Issue He Thinks WWE Higher-Ups Have With LA Knight

LA Knight, theoretically, should have all the tools to become a main event player in WWE, however, despite fans calling for it, he has yet to walk away with a world title or with a win against a main eventer in a feud. Pro wrestling veteran Bully Rayexplained why he believes that's the case in an episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"When it comes to LA Knight, I do not believe the issue is on the microphone," Bully explained. "I believe that the higher ups at the WWE believe that the issue with LA Knight is when the bell rings." The veteran then added that Knight being over should've led him to be higher up on the card by now or at least on his way to main event status. Bully then questioned why WWE isn't pushing Knight and suggested that it has to be down to his in-ring ability.

"I think that they really want to do something with him," the veteran added, however. "He's so over with the people, so if he's that over, we need to try to give him more opportunities? I think what happens is once the bell rings, he doesn't resonate with the audience, other than his catch-phrases." Bully then noted that Knight has been in the industry for a long time so he should be a bigger name in pro wrestling overall, while adding that WWE likely wants him to prove himself as well.