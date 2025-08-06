Bully Ray Lays Out Issue He Thinks WWE Higher-Ups Have With LA Knight
LA Knight, theoretically, should have all the tools to become a main event player in WWE, however, despite fans calling for it, he has yet to walk away with a world title or with a win against a main eventer in a feud. Pro wrestling veteran Bully Rayexplained why he believes that's the case in an episode of "Busted Open Radio."
"When it comes to LA Knight, I do not believe the issue is on the microphone," Bully explained. "I believe that the higher ups at the WWE believe that the issue with LA Knight is when the bell rings." The veteran then added that Knight being over should've led him to be higher up on the card by now or at least on his way to main event status. Bully then questioned why WWE isn't pushing Knight and suggested that it has to be down to his in-ring ability.
"I think that they really want to do something with him," the veteran added, however. "He's so over with the people, so if he's that over, we need to try to give him more opportunities? I think what happens is once the bell rings, he doesn't resonate with the audience, other than his catch-phrases." Bully then noted that Knight has been in the industry for a long time so he should be a bigger name in pro wrestling overall, while adding that WWE likely wants him to prove himself as well.
'When the bell rings, LA Knight loses the people'
Bully Ray continued to express his opinion that LA Knight's character falls flat once the bell rings, citing how it's not WWE creative's fault for his lack of a push since they already put the U.S. Championship on him before. "I promise, you people, I am not saying this as a detriment or knocking LA Knight, it's constructive criticism as to why the guy might not be going further," he added. "The emotional connection to the work is not there. When the bell rings, LA Knight loses the people, he has to find a way to become one with them."
When it comes to Knight's character work, he's often compared to both the Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, which Bully opined doesn't add anything to the former US Champion's efforts in becoming a star. "Is he taking what he's borrowing from the Rock and making it his own and becoming a bigger star for it?" Bully asked, adding that Knight should take a page out of the book from other wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, who took aspects from 'Superstar' Billy Graham, and made themselves into bigger stars.
