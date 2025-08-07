Select Cable Providers Set To Get Access To WWE-ESPN PLEs

After their massive Netflix streaming deal, WWE and ESPN announced yesterday that, from 2026 onwards, all Premium Live Events under the promotion will be available on ESPN for American audiences. However, now that WWE programming will be on multiple platforms at once, some fans are confused about where they'll be able to keep up with the promotion, but according to a report from "Fightful Select," American audiences will be able to access WWE PLEs in the following different ways:

From August 21st onwards, ESPN's new streaming service will offer access to PLEs at a $29.99 monthly subscription. This subscription will additionally allow access to ESPN's linear cannels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNews, and ESPN Deportes with additional sports broadcasts from ESPN+, ABC, and other platforms. Unfortunately, current ESPN TV subscribers will not all have access to WWE PLEs without an extra fee, and only customers of the following provides will have access to the PLEs through the ESPN app without an additional charge: Charter (Spectrum), DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and Verizon Fios.

Additionally, the report added that those who access ESPN through other major streaming services – like Comcast (Xfinity), YouTube TV, DISH, Sling, Altice, Cogeco, Frontier, and Cable One – will need to have a separate subscription to ESPN's new streaming service to access WWE PLEs from 2026 onwards. However, the report noted that ESPN could still cut new deals with other streaming services but, at this time, half pay TV users will need an extra subscription to follow WWE PLEs.