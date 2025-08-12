Bully Ray Addresses WWE 'Working' The Media With Seth Rollins Injury

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins shocked fans at SummerSlam 2025 when he returned and tossed aside his crutches to reveal that his injury had been scripted. Rollins then swiftly cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase, and defeated CM Punk, ending his reign with the World Heavyweight Championship at 5 minutes and 9 seconds.

Looking back at the reports about Rollins' injury ahead of SummerSlam, Bully Ray pointed out that Mike Johnson of "PWInsider" was the first to report it, and noted that Johnson isn't someone who reports on bad information and is considered one of the more reputable journalists in the industry. "I think somebody gave Mike bad information on purpose," Bully claimed during an episode of "Busted Open Radio." "Right now, I believe that the business, in order to protect itself, is gonna have to enter a very espionage-esque way to of doing things."

Bully added that due to things like "WWE Unreal" and the way the veil has been pulled back, telling the truth seems to be a lie in itself. "The WWE has been working the dirt sheets for a long time, now," he noted, claiming that the WWE had been leaking good information for a long time before turning the leaks sour with the Rollins injury angle. "I think they are starting to deliberately leak false information ... And if I have my Mike Johnson story wrong, my apologies to Mike Johnson, but I think that's the way it went down..."

