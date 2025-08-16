Tommy Dreamer Says These Multi-Generational WWE Stars Have Surpassed Their Fathers

In the wrestling business, last names like Hart, Flair, and Rhodes are often associated with success. For the younger generations with those names, however, also comes the added pressure of living up to the ones that preceded them.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Natalya (aka Nattie Neidhart) opened up about some of her experiences as a third-generation wrestler. In that position, WWE alum Tommy Dreamer believes she, like Charlotte Flair, has actually eclipsed the in-ring career of her father.

"As both second generation wrestlers, well you're third, you both have surpassed your fathers. That's number one," Dreamer said. "Number two, as every parent, we want our children to do better than us, so that burden should never be there. Because yes, I want my daughters to succeed in their life, be happier in, life, have more money than I've ever made. That's what a great parent does. I feel bad because a lot of second and third generation wrestlers, I feel that burden. But if you just look at the grand scheme, the moment your kids are born, you're like, 'Oh, this will be better and I will do this for them so they are better.' It's really easy. It's a done argument, but that weight has to be lifted off their shoulders."

In Natalya's case, her father was WWE Hall of Famer Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who enjoyed two reigns as WWE Tag Team Champion. In her respective career, Natalya has captured both the WWE Divas and SmackDown Women's Championships. Charlotte Flair's father is "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, a 16-time world champion under the WWE banner. Charlotte trails shortly behind with 14 to her own name.

