Former WWE Star Maven Says Hulk Hogan 'Didn't Live Up To Everyone's Hopes & Dreams'

Several fans had mixed reactions when the news of Hulk Hogan's death as they couldn't reconcile the imperfect Terry Bollea from the "Immortal" Hulk Hogan. In his reaction to Hogan's passing weeks ago, former WWE star Maven Huffman shared his feelings on the legend's passing and addressed the fans who don't know how to feel about their childhood icon's death.

"You might not like what he said later in life," Maven said during a vlog on his YouTube channel. "It hurts. But then I realize we're all human beings in the end, and we're all going to fall short of being everyone's model citizen ... Hulk Hogan is definitely someone that did not live up to everyone's hopes, their dreams." Maven then urged fans to stop putting their icons on a pedestal and remember that they're only human. However, he then noted that Hogan was ultimately a divisive figure and opinions of the late legend have been split for years. "I think both sides are fine. I think whatever you're feeling is okay, no matter which side you lie on."

"Wrestling isn't what it is today without Hulk Hogan, and for that, my condolences out to his family, my condolences to the wrestling community, my condolences to everyone who has ever considered themselves a little Hulkamaniac," Maven added. Looking back at first meeting the Hulkster in person at WrestleMania 18, Maven described the late legend as larger than life and claimed he was always friendly and kind towards him.

