AEW Collision Live Coverage 8/16 - Death Riders Vs. JetSpeed, Two High-Stakes Four Ways

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on August 16, 2025, coming to you from the Andrew J Brady Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!

Last week while Nigel McGuinness was on commentary, the "Technical Spectacle" was announced. McGuinness will face ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty (the one that broke McGuinness' record as longest reigning Pure champion, no less), Daniel Garcia, and Hechicero. The winner will go on to face Zack Sabre, Jr. for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door.

Another four-way will also occur tonight, this time with a $100K reward. Kris Statlander will compete against Anna Jay, Julia Hart, and Penelope Ford. We'll also hear from Women's Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm.

After defeating both Speedball and Kevin Knight in the last week, Jon Moxley will face them both with Wheeler Yuta. Kyle O'Reilly has been trying to get Roderick Strong to accept The Conglomeration, but he is fighting it. Paragon will face the team of Blake Christian and "Big Shotty" Lee Johnson.

Bryan Keith is still angry that the Bang Bang Gang eliminated him and Big Bill from the Tag Title Eliminator Tournament and wants payback. He'll look to get that when he goes one-on-one with Juice Robinson.

With "Dynamite" being so close to where he lives, free agent Ace Austin decided to visit some friends. While speaking with Alicia Atout, Austin was confronted by Ricochet and GOA. Ricochet challenged "The Inevitable" to a match tonight.