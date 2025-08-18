AEW's Jeff Jarrett Details Why WWE Is Now 'Synonymous' With Disney

Last year, WWE signed their massive broadcasting deal with Netflix and their recent Premium Live Event broadcasting deal with ESPN that's set to kick off in 2026. Due to the common knowledge that ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Company, this now ties WWE to the Disney behemoth, which Jeff Jarrett claims elevates the promotion to new levels.

"I think the simple deal is, folks, WWE is now synonymous with Disney," Jarrett said during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast. "Disney owns ABC, so I think...it's either going to be on ABC or ESPN or both. I'm going to think WrestleMania is going to slide in there...The events just went to another level, as far as exposure."

Jarrett then added that both the pre- and post-shows will likely begin to include celebrities, and prices are going to explode as a result of this, similarly to the Super Bowl.

"The game has completely raised," he added. "This is the big-ass monster contract. It is... Where do they go to from here? Obviously, they'll figure it out." Jarrett also admitted that while he works for AEW and loves AEW, WWE secured the biggest deal in professional wrestling history. The veteran and his co-host Conrad Thompson further contemplated that WWE could eventually have its own theme park, and while the deal is for WWE, both men concluded that it's ultimately the best move for the entire industry and will elevate all promotions.

