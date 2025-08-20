AEW Dynamite Results 8/20 - Death Riders Vs. JetSpeed & Tanahashi, Forbidden Door Tag Title Eliminator Finals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 20, 2025, coming to you from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland!

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks, and NJPW star Gabe Kidd will all be joining forces with one another to take on Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Not only will Moxley be meeting with Ospreay tonight ahead of Sunday's match, but he and Castagnoli will also be teaming up with their Death Riders stablemate Wheeler Yuta to go head-to-head with Tanahashi and JetSpeed's Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey in trios competition. While Speedball and Knight are not competing in the Lights Out Steel Cage match, Moxley holds wins over them in singles action on the August 6 and August 13 episodes of "Dynamite" respectively.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate will find out who will be challenging them for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door, as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR collide with Brody King and Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido in the finals of the Forbidden Door World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament. FTR defeated the aforementioned JetSpeed and The Bang Bang Gang in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively to earn their spot in tonight's match, while Bandido and King emerged victorious against The Gates of Agony and the aforementioned Young Bucks in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

Toni Storm will be putting her AEW Women's World Championship on the line against Ring Of Honor Women's World Champion Athena at Forbidden Door, but before they meet in the ring, they will be facing one another in tag team competition tonight as Storm joins forces with Alex Windsor and Athena joins forces with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Both Storm and Athena watched from the crowd as Mone, Skye Blue, and Thekla came up short to Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite". However, a brawl broke out between Storm and Athena that spilled out into the ringside area in the moments that followed the trios match, with Windsor and Mone getting involved to help their respective allies.

Additionally, AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will be making an appearance on tonight's show as he prepares to defend his title against MJF at Forbidden Door.