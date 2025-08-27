AEW Dynamite Results 8/27 - Falls Count Anywhere Match, Jon Moxley Collides With Daniel Garcia & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 27, 2025, coming to you live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, New Japan Pro-Wrestling President Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Darby Allin emerged victorious against The Young Bucks, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Gabe Kidd, and Death Riders members Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past Sunday. Castagnoli has the chance to redeem himself tonight as he goes one-on-one with Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, as does Moxley when he collides with Daniel Garcia in singles competition.

Speaking of Forbidden Door, Brody King and Bandido became the new AEW World Tag Team Championship at the London, England pay-per-view event when they defeated FTR and former titleholders The Hurt Syndicate in a Three-Way Match. As they come off their win and continue to celebrate, King and Bandido will be joining forces with JetSpeed's Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey to take on The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada in an All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match.

Harley Cameron will be competing in a "Dynamite" ring for the first time since she and Anna Jay came up short to Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match on May 28 as she joins forces with Kris Statlander to go head-to-head with Bayne and Ford once again. Cameron, Statlander, and Bayne came face-to-face with one another on the Forbidden Door Zero Hour Pre-Show when the latter woman and Triangle Of Madness defeated the former two women, Willow Nightingale, and Queen Aminata in an Eight Woman Tag Team Match.

Additionally, Mercedes Mone will be hosting a championship celebration in honor of all the titles she currently holds including the TBS Championship, CMLL World Women's Championship, and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Ian Riccaboni greet audiences at home as FTR and Stokely Hathaway make their way to the ring.