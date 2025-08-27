AEW Dynamite Results 8/27 - Falls Count Anywhere Match, Jon Moxley Collides With Daniel Garcia & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 27, 2025, coming to you live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, New Japan Pro-Wrestling President Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Darby Allin emerged victorious against The Young Bucks, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Gabe Kidd, and Death Riders members Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past Sunday. Castagnoli has the chance to redeem himself tonight as he goes one-on-one with Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, as does Moxley when he collides with Daniel Garcia in singles competition.
Speaking of Forbidden Door, Brody King and Bandido became the new AEW World Tag Team Championship at the London, England pay-per-view event when they defeated FTR and former titleholders The Hurt Syndicate in a Three-Way Match. As they come off their win and continue to celebrate, King and Bandido will be joining forces with JetSpeed's Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey to take on The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada in an All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match.
Harley Cameron will be competing in a "Dynamite" ring for the first time since she and Anna Jay came up short to Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match on May 28 as she joins forces with Kris Statlander to go head-to-head with Bayne and Ford once again. Cameron, Statlander, and Bayne came face-to-face with one another on the Forbidden Door Zero Hour Pre-Show when the latter woman and Triangle Of Madness defeated the former two women, Willow Nightingale, and Queen Aminata in an Eight Woman Tag Team Match.
Additionally, Mercedes Mone will be hosting a championship celebration in honor of all the titles she currently holds including the TBS Championship, CMLL World Women's Championship, and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.
We Hear From FTR and Stokely Hathaway
Dax Harwood says a miscarriage of justice happened at Forbidden Door, then says plenty of people around the world wanted to see FTR become 11 time tag team champions. He says the illegal man in the Three-Way Match at Forbidden Door pinned him, then says the man he wants to talk to is in the ring: referee Paul Turner.
Harwood asks Turner how long he's been a referee, and Turner says he's been a referee for 27 years. Harwood says Turner has a wife and a kid, with the former being in the building tonight. He tells Turner to imagine his wife and child that he's an incompetent moron who failed, then says he had to do that after Forbidden Door and demands Turner admits he's wrong before naming himself and Cash Wheeler AEW World Tag Team Champions.
Turner refuses and says his decision is final, but Hathaway becomes enraged and echoes Harwood's sentiments about Turner. He says Hathaway is an idiot, but Turner fights back. Hathaway shoves Turner, but Harwood gets in his face.
Adam Copeland's music hits, and he makes his way to the ring. Christian Cage sneaks up behind Hathaway and delivers the Killswitch to him before himself and Copeland brawl with FTR. Security runs down to the ring to break the four men apart. Cage grabs a microphone, then says at Forbidden Door, himself and Copeland took care of his problem with Kip Sabian and Killswitch. He says it's time for them to take care of Copeland's problem, then says he understands Wheeler and Harwood both have fathers. Copeland grabs a microphone, but hands it back to Cage when the crowd boos him. Cage tells Wheeler that his father is dead, and Copeland challenges FTR to a tag team match against himself and Cage at AEW All Out.
The Death Riders then make their way to the ring. Daniel Garcia follows.
Jon Moxley (w/ Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Daniel Garcia
The bell rings and the two lock up. Moxley levels Garcia, but Garcia fights back. Moxley levels Garcia with a back elbow, then follows it up with a chop and rains down right hands on him in the corner before jamming his thumb into Garcia's eye.
Garcia lands a pair of back kicks on Moxley as he sits on a chair on the outside, then dumps Moxley back in the ring. Shafir stares down Garcia, but "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard appears at ringside to check on Garcia and stares down Shafir himself.
Garcia cinches in an Ankle Lock on Moxley, but Moxley grabs him onto the bottom rope to break the hold.
Back from the break, Moxley rakes Garcia's spine. Garcia fires off right hands on Moxley's knee as the pair teeter in the corner and bites it, then lands a superplex on Moxley. Garcia then pins Moxley, but Moxley kicks out and pins Garcia. Garcia kicks out, but Moxley lands a cutter on him.
Moxley charges at Garcia, but Garcia catches him with a boot and cinches in a Half Boston Crab on him. Moxley crawls over to the bottom rope to break the hold, then sends Garcia crashing into the ring steps with a DDT to him. Moxley gets back in the ring and the referee begins a ten count, but Garcia just beats it and fires off a right hand on Moxley. He looks to deliver a Dragon Screw on him, but Moxley cinches in a cross armbreaker on him. Garcia escapes and locks in a leg submission on him before he counters into a piledriver and goes for a pin. Moxley kicks out.
Garcia looks to cinch in another submission on Moxley, but Moxley counters into a roll up for the win.
Winner: Jon Moxley
After the match, Moxley hands Yuta a microphone. He says Moxley won't waste his breath and tells Darby Allin no to his challenge at All Out on Moxley's behalf. Moxley whispers something to Garcia on the outside and heads to the back with Shafir before Yuta stares down Garcia and smiles at him. Garcia then throws a chair.
Yuta stays in the ring and says he used to do the ring crew in Philadelphia. He says Will Ospreay left Forbidden Door on a stretcher and Chuck Taylor has a broken neck, then says he slayed the "American Dragon" in Bryan Danielson and replaced him. HOOK's music hits, and he makes his way to the ring. Yuta charges at HOOK, but HOOK sends him crashing into the corner and locks in Redrum on him. He sends him crashing into the mat with a right hook and heads to the back.
Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford then make their way to the ring. Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron follow.
Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford
Statlander and Ford begin the action. The bell rings and Statlander shoves Ford. Ford levels Statlander and gets in Cameron's face, but Statlander delivers a drop toe hold-backbreaker combination to Ford.
Bayne and Cameron tag in and Bayne mocks Cameron's height. Bayne sends Cameron crashing into the mat and tags in Ford. Cameron lands a boot on Ford, and Bayne takes a cheap shot on Cameron from the apron. Ford pins Cameron, but Cameron kicks out.
Back from the break, Bayne runs over Statlander with a clothesline and goes for a pin. Cameron kicks out, but Bayne levels her with a bodyslam and ascends to the middle rope as Ford does the same in the opposite corner. Ford and Bayne look to land moonsaults on Statlander and Cameron, but Statlander and Cameron roll out of the way. They double team on Bayne and Statlander pins her, but Ford breaks the fall.
Cameron lands a twisting neckbreaker on Ford before Bayne and Statlander exchange forearms with one another in the middle of the ring. Cameron delivers a Tornado DDT to Baye on the outside, and Ford looks to fly off the ropes. Statlander rolls through and sends Ford crashing into the mat face first. She cinches in a submission on her, and Ford taps out.
Winners: Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron
After the match, Bayne pulls Cameron off the ring apron and brawls with Statlander. Statlander rocks Bayne with a superkick, but Willow Nightingale slides into the to stop Statlander and Ford pulls Bayne out of it.
