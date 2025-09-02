WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Says This 'Crazy As F***' Wrestler's Gimmick Wasn't Far Off

They say the late great Brian Pillman was "crazy like a fox," and boy, Kevin Nash couldn't agree more. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, in a segment called "Ask Kevin," he and co-host Sean Oliver discuss a question sent in from a viewer wondering if Nash had anymore stories to tell about his road trip days with Pillman. Short, sweet and to the point, Nash told what he really thought of the "Loose Cannon."

"I always got along with Brian. He was crazy as f**k," the Hall of Famer said. When revisiting the incidental yet controversial "Pillman's Got A Gun" segment, both men agreed that who Pillman was inside the ring wasn't too far off what he was like in real life, which shouldn't surprise anyone who followed his illustrious career.

Carrying over his unbelievable linebacking power in football, Pillman's never quit grit transferred and transcended to a grander stage in pro wrestling after his debut in 1986. From there, his unrelenting defense forever changed the landscape of the industry by cultivating the psychological illusion of blurring whether what one sees of a wrestler on TV pertains to who they really are in real life via his worked shoots. His torch left a catapulting light behind for other chaotic and rebellious spirits of this sport to pick up and carry over, which it has from a guy many see on their television sets every week, the historic and former four-time AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. To say Pillman is crazy like a fox is perhaps a valid statement, but the fox's cleverness over Pillman is arguable.

