Shane Taylor Promotions Win ROH Six-Man Tag Titles At Death Before Dishonor 2025

Shane Taylor Promotions added more silver to their collection at "ROH" Death Before Dishonor when Shane Taylor and The Infantry defeated The Von Erichs and Sammy Guevara for the Six-Man titles.

Guevara filled in for his tag team partner, Dustin Rhodes. Rhodes recently underwent double knee replacement surgery. Guevara is working double duty as he'll be defending his tag titles with a mystery partner against The Outrunners.

Taylor is considered one of the best Six Man champions in ROH history and he worked with Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean liked a well oiled machine, with an assist from Trish Adora. There was some miscommunication between Guevara and Marshall Von Erich when Von Erich was holding Bravo on the outside while Guevara prepared for a dive. As he was in the air, Bravo got out of Von Erich's grip, causing Guevara to hit his partner. Back in the ring, Taylor punched Guevara in the face, allowing The Infantry to double stomp him. Bravo was the legal man and got the pin to become new champions.