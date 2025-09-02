WWE NXT Results 9/2 - Eight Man Tag Team Match, Jaida Parker Collides With Lash Legend & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on September 2, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

NXT Champion will be joining forces with his new Number One Contender Ricky Saints and former NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger to take on current NXT Tag Team Champions Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars of DarkState. After Saints defeated Josh Briggs to secure a future shot at Femi's title during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT", Femi came to the ring to send Saints a message until DarkState appeared to confront the pair. A subsequent brawl broke out between the six men, but Walker and Ledger ran down to the ring to even the odds.

After herself and Kelani Jordan came up short to Lola Vice in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match at "NXT" Heatwave on August 24, Jaida Parker will be returning to action as she goes one-on-one with Lash Legend. Although Parker and Legend have met one another in tag team match, Four-Way match, and Battle Royal competition, this will mark the first time they meet in singles action on television.

TNA Wrestling star Xia Brookside will be competing on "NXT" for the first time ever as she squares off with Candice LeRae in a First Round Match For The WWE Women's Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament. Not only is LeRae a former WWE Women's Speed Champion, but this will also mark her first time competing in an "NXT" ring since the "NXT" The Great American Bash television special on July 6, 2021.