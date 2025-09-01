Rampage Jackson Defends 'POS' Son Following Syko Stu Incident
Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has issued a lengthy statement on the backlash towards his son, Raja, after he attacked Syko Stu during a KnokX Pro Wrestling show.
Raja Jackson and Stu were involved in an altercation recorded prior to the show, with the UFC legend's son invited to the show by AJ Mana and livestreaming his time there via his now-suspended Kick account; Stu was seen delivering what looked like a worked strike with a beer can in his hand, with the rationale that Jackson was a fellow worker.
The miscommunication appeared to be cleared up but a spot was planned to take advantage of the incident, but things went beyond the plan as Jackson entered the ring to slam Stu unconscious and followed up with over 20 unprotected punches to the face.
"Rampage" initially condemned his son's actions and the promotion for even planning the spot to begin with. But in the time since he has offered a further comment on the matter via social media, reacting to what he says is misinformation getting out of hand.
"I'm sick of being quiet and letting all the low IQ people fall for clickbait!" he wrote. "Yes my soon took things too far, and I'm p***ed at him for being a POS and the way he handled it! But if [Stu] wasn't drunk and wouldn't have hit my son over the head with a (real beer can) while he was live streaming on his own stream then Knokx wouldn't have felt like they had to make things right by letting Raja get his "get back" in the ring!"
Rampage Jackson wishes his son had called the police
Jackson continued to say he wished his son had gone to the police during the initial altercation, "then the whole event could've gotten shut down and he could've sued! But no my son is not as smart as I'd liked for him to be!"
Jackson said he and his family have been receiving "racist threats" because of misinformation being posted by content creators looking to get paid, and clarified that the spot had been planned and his son had taken things too far.
"He only shook [Stu's] hand and accepted Stu's drunken apology because [KnokX] said he could get in the storyline!" he continued. "He was told he could "f*** him up" I have witnesses that says this isn't the first time that Stu had done some drunk s*** backstage to a fan!"
Responding to supposed threats, Jackson said that he has other kids to protect and is "not scared or prison or dying" for them, before once again clarifying that his belief that his son should see consequences for going too far.
However, he added a further message aimed towards Stu and professional wrestlers:
"Stu is lucky I wasn't there when he hit my son over the head... I wouldn't have cared if a bunch of pro wrestlers would've jumped me. I'm a father first. Play stupid games win stupid prizes. Let's all learn a lesson, keep your damn hands to yourself. If you get paid to do fake fighting don't disrespect people that do the s*** for real! Now I put myself in this s***! DM me now!"