Rampage Jackson Defends 'POS' Son Following Syko Stu Incident

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has issued a lengthy statement on the backlash towards his son, Raja, after he attacked Syko Stu during a KnokX Pro Wrestling show.

Raja Jackson and Stu were involved in an altercation recorded prior to the show, with the UFC legend's son invited to the show by AJ Mana and livestreaming his time there via his now-suspended Kick account; Stu was seen delivering what looked like a worked strike with a beer can in his hand, with the rationale that Jackson was a fellow worker.

The miscommunication appeared to be cleared up but a spot was planned to take advantage of the incident, but things went beyond the plan as Jackson entered the ring to slam Stu unconscious and followed up with over 20 unprotected punches to the face.

"Rampage" initially condemned his son's actions and the promotion for even planning the spot to begin with. But in the time since he has offered a further comment on the matter via social media, reacting to what he says is misinformation getting out of hand.

"I'm sick of being quiet and letting all the low IQ people fall for clickbait!" he wrote. "Yes my soon took things too far, and I'm p***ed at him for being a POS and the way he handled it! But if [Stu] wasn't drunk and wouldn't have hit my son over the head with a (real beer can) while he was live streaming on his own stream then Knokx wouldn't have felt like they had to make things right by letting Raja get his "get back" in the ring!"