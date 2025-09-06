Bishop Dyer Discusses WWE Promo About Roman Reigns' Leukemia That He Refused

In 2018, Roman Reigns revealed on "WWE Raw" that he had been diagnosed with leukemia for the second time in his life, which forced him to vacate the WWE Universal Championship and take time away from the ring. On the same night, former WWE star Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin, was scheduled to cut a heel promo, but was instructed by management to poke fun at Reigns' diagnosis. Although Dyer was never afraid to cross the line as a heel, he stated on "Busted Open Radio" that he refused to cut the promo on Reigns.

"It's like taking shots at him about having cancer and I was like okay time out, does Roman or Joe know that this is the promo? And they were like, 'No I don't think so.' And I said, I'm not saying this unless he tells me it's cool to say and he was already gone ... so I took it to Vince [McMahon] and I was like 'hey man this is what they want me to say,' he's like 'Yeah, we're not going to say that,' and he changed it ... as a person I don't want beef with Joe or Roman because I said these things that were handed to me on paper cause it would have been me that took all the heat for it, not the writer who wrote it," he said. "They're not going to take a bullet for you, so you got to protect yourself in that sense."

Dyer explained that he's been chewed out by McMahon for specific promos that were written for him in the past, and feels that fans today still believe that a character's actions on-screen are similar to their behavior in real life.

