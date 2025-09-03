AEW Dynamite Results 9/3 - Mercedes Mone Faces Alex Windsor For The TBS Title, Eight Man Tag Team Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on September 3, 2025, coming to you live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Following a successful defense of the TBS Championship in a Four-Way Match against STARDOM star Bozilla, CMLL star Persephone, and Alex Windsor at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24, Mercedes Mone will be putting the title on the line once again tonight as she defends against Windsor. Mone and Windsor have had no shortage of issues or confrontations with one another over the course of the past several weeks, with the former having some choice words for the latter during a championship celebration she hosted during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite".

Kenny Omega and reigning AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will be joining forces with one another for the first time since AEW All In 2023 when they and JetSpeed square off with The Young Bucks and Don Callis Family members Josh Alexander and current TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. After Don Callis confronted Page while he was addressing MJF last Wednesday to make it clear that The Don Callis Family wanted the AEW World Championship, a brawl broke out between Page, Omega, Knight, Speedball, Alexander, and fellow Don Callis Family members Hechicero, Rocky Romero, and Lancer Archer.

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home before Gabe Kidd cuts them off and calls out Darby Allin, asking him where he is. Allin appears and begins brawling with Kidd, sending his shoulder bouncing off the exposed part of the top turnbuckle and raining down right hands on him. Kidd sends Allin crashing onto the exposed part of the turnbuckle, then runs him over with a lariat. Allin responds with a Coffin Drop to Kidd off the top rope, but Wheeler Yuta appears out of nowhere. Allin sends Yuta crashing off the apron and onto the floor, then levels Kidd with a springboard Coffin Drop and grabs his skateboard covered in tacks from under the ring. He flies off the middle rope and hits Yuta with the skateboard.

Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, and Claudio Castagnoli appear at ringside, but the lights go out. When they come back on, HOOK's bat signal appears and he makes his way to the ring along with Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs. The Death Riders and Kidd brawl with The Opps, HOOK, and Willow Nightingale. Kidd and Allin brawl through the backstage area, and Kidd berates Allin. He lays him on a roadcase and looks to hit him with a hammer, but Allin moves out of the way and sprays powder into his eyes. He puts him to sleep with chloroform on a rag, then places him into a bodybag attached to a truck with a chain. He starts up the truck and drives away with Kidd in the body bag.

