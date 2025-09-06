Ric Flair On Matches With Fellow WWE HOFer Randy Savage: 'We Had Terrible Chemistry'

Ric Flair had many rivals throughout his illustrious wrestling career, but one of his greatest foes was none other than the "Macho Man" Randy Savage, who he fought nearly 150 times on both televised events and house shows. Some of Flair's most iconic battles with Savage transpired at WrestleMania VIII and on "WCW Nitro," with fans and critics often noting how perfect the chemistry was between both competitors. However, according to Flair in an interview with "The Escapist," his chemistry with Savage was always nothing but lackluster because of how differently they prepared for matches before entering the ring together.

"No, we had terrible chemistry. He wanted to rehearse and I didn't rehearse. I only did it for WrestleMania. Instead of having a week off, I had to come to Tampa and wrestle for three hours a day with him to memorize a match. And that just wasn't my style. You have to feel the crowd."

Despite many fans cherishing the battle between Flair and Savage at WrestleMania VIII, with many considering it to be the best contest on that year's show, "The Nature Boy" didn't think the match was great, but was still honored to wrestle in front of 75,000 people in Indianapolis, Indiana. Additionally, fans believed Flair was supposed to lock up with Hulk Hogan at the event instead, but the 16-time World Champion claims that the match was merely a possibility and never promised to him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Escapist" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.