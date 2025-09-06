AEW's Bishop Kaun Remembers Wrestling In Japan

AEW and ROH star Bishop Kaun has been a dominant force alongside Toa Liona. The two men formed the tag team "The Gates of Agony," and have been involved with stars like former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, and now find themselves under the employ of Ricochet. The two men's journey has brought Kaun to some amazing places, which he reflected on during an interview with "Limpin' Ain't Easy" recently.

"[Going to Japan] was awesome," Kaun said, reflecting on Gates of Agony's tour with NJPW during the 2023 World Tag League tournament. "I'm pretty confident. I think that gave me another level of confidence."

According to Kaun, he specifically appreciated trading strikes with former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi. He asked the veteran for any notes back at the hotel.

"And he's like 'Nah, you're good,'" Kaun said. "That was like my first experience wrestling people outside of the US...That tour, if I never get to do it again, that's one of the best experiences of my life."

Kaun and Liona did not have a lot of success in the tournament itself, only picking up two victories across their seven matches. The team also got to wrestle the superstar team of former IWGP Heavyweight Champions Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada on the final night of the tournament, albeit in a losing effort. The tournament was eventually won by multi-time IWGP Tag Champions Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI. The duo won their third tournament in a row, which marked Goto's fifth and YOSHI-HASHI's third.