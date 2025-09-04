Cody Rhodes: I Didn't Expect 2022 Meeting To Result In AEW Departure & WWE Return

Bruce Prichard further claimed that he and Vince McMahon were deadest on their talk with Cody Rhodes. "There was feeling on our side: we will not leave until we have, at least, a handshake agreement as far as what the future was going to be and what the future was going to be with you," he claimed. "So, yeah, we had a plan and it happened pretty quickly!" he said. Following this, Rhodes expressed that he's always wondered whether or not McMahon and Prichard's relationships with Dusty Rhodes might have made them feel that their deal was in the bag before the meeting.

"Even though I was really well structured and prepared and had things I wanted to talk about and also wanted to be there in a moment – it hit me like a car wreck," Rhodes said. "It hit me like a car wreck, one where you're not hurt; one where you're shocked." He then recalled how Prichard expressed that Rhodes might have been prepared in the meeting, but as soon as he walked out, he became like a kid again. "I asked you what I should do and what you said to me was the best answer, but not the best answer ... You said 'I think you know what you should do.'"

Rhodes further emphasized that going to WWE was simply not the plan, but during a phone call with his wife Brandi, he realized that he couldn't see a world where he'd be able to say no to their offer. "Seth Rollins? WrestleMania? As me? Changing nothing? Keeping the music? Yes!" he added. "That was a very fun, fun experience."

