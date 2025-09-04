Cody Rhodes: I Didn't Expect 2022 Meeting To Result In AEW Departure & WWE Return
Cody Rhodes' AEW departure and jump to WWE shocked fans and set the "American Nightmare" up for a major push in the promotion because of all the work he did to reestablish himself after his WWE departure years prior. However, while fans were surprised to see the former AEW EVP and TNT Champion in WWE, according to Rhodes his WrestleMania 38 return wasn't a move he planned out.
"[Bruce Prichard] and I and Vince [McMahon], having a meeting when I was out of contract, essentially working (...) and then looking into what could happen next," Rhodes recalled during his "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast. "I've told people that I always was of the thought that meeting would be a good meeting." Rhodes then explained that despite knowing talks would go well, he thought it would have simply stopped there and it would simply be a moment for him to thank them and be seen.
As a guest on his show for this episode, Prichard also reflected on the meeting and how interesting it was for him to hear the other side's account. "Our anticipation and our expectation, frankly, was one of 'Hey man, Cody, we want you to come home,'" he claimed. "And that was our sole purpose, was, to say 'Come home. The door's open and we're glad you went away and did what you did, very happy for you; we feel that the best place for you is back home.'"
Bruce Prichard claims that they were deadset on at least securing a handshake agreement with Cody Rhodes
Bruce Prichard further claimed that he and Vince McMahon were deadest on their talk with Cody Rhodes. "There was feeling on our side: we will not leave until we have, at least, a handshake agreement as far as what the future was going to be and what the future was going to be with you," he claimed. "So, yeah, we had a plan and it happened pretty quickly!" he said. Following this, Rhodes expressed that he's always wondered whether or not McMahon and Prichard's relationships with Dusty Rhodes might have made them feel that their deal was in the bag before the meeting.
"Even though I was really well structured and prepared and had things I wanted to talk about and also wanted to be there in a moment – it hit me like a car wreck," Rhodes said. "It hit me like a car wreck, one where you're not hurt; one where you're shocked." He then recalled how Prichard expressed that Rhodes might have been prepared in the meeting, but as soon as he walked out, he became like a kid again. "I asked you what I should do and what you said to me was the best answer, but not the best answer ... You said 'I think you know what you should do.'"
Rhodes further emphasized that going to WWE was simply not the plan, but during a phone call with his wife Brandi, he realized that he couldn't see a world where he'd be able to say no to their offer. "Seth Rollins? WrestleMania? As me? Changing nothing? Keeping the music? Yes!" he added. "That was a very fun, fun experience."
