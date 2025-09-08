AJPW Star Taishin Nagao Dead At Age 21

All Japan Pro Wrestling wrestler Taishin Nagao has died at the age of 21. The wrestling prodigy had been in hospital for over three months after being hit by a tour bus, sustaining life-threatening injuries as a result. Nagao had just began his wrestling career as a junior, working his way up the traditional heavyweight league in AJPW. First making his debut in October 2024 against Ryo Inoue, Nagao enjoyed a successful run until his final match on May 18 this year, winning the bout against Shota Kofuji shortly before his accident.

According to a report from "PWTorch," Nagao was involved in a motor vehicle accident involving a tour bus on May 31. The report noted that investigations into the crash are still ongoing at this time. Following the accident, Nagao was confined to a hospital bed in the intensive care unit. Despite this, the official cause of his death has not been publicized, but AJPW has asserted that the official report will be released soon. According to the medical findings reported by "Monthly Puroresu," Nagao suffered "traumatic shock caused by compression of his abdomen."

After the news of his death broke, several Japanese pro wrestlers took to social media to pay their respects and condolences to the wrestling prodigy, with the likes of Suwama and Seiki Yoshioka personally penning tributes. Additionally, AJPW fans shared condolences online, marking how quickly Nagao rose to fame in the promotion, with bookers often touting him as Japan's next biggest star.