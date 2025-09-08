AEW's Jim Ross Weighs In On Situation Between Hogan Estate & Bubba The Love Sponge

Hulk Hogan's estate recently took legal action against the veteran's former friend, Bubba the Love Sponge. Spearheaded by the late legend's son, Nick Hogan, the estate claims that Bubba has been taking liberties with Hogan's copyrights as well as violating the settlement made about the infamous leaked sex tape of Hogan by releasing a documentary surrounding the commentary.

In a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross commented on the Hogan estate lawsuit as well as recalling his experience with Bubba. "Yeah, once or twice, not much," Ross said when asked whether he ever met Bubba. "Everybody wants to make money; it's all about the cash, that's how I look at it. Bubba sometimes seems a little shady, but he's looking for a profit, money, and I can't say anything's wrong with that concept."

Ross further added that Bubba comes off as dubious to him, but noted that he could be wrong in his assessments. "Everybody's got a right to make money. But how you do it sometimes is a, you know, judgmental, shall we say...So, it's interesting," Ross said, noting that everyone is simply looking for a payday. However, when it came to Hogan's friendship with Bubba, he was a bit sterner. "Little toxic...And everybody looking now for the bottom line, the big money. I don't know if it's there for Bubba." Additionally, the veteran expressed that he doesn't like how Hogan's name continues to be dragged into stories like this after passing so recently.

