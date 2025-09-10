NXT Star Lainey Reid Advances In WWE Women's Speed Title Tournament

Lainey Reid defeated Faby Apache with a little help during "WWE NXT," thus advancing to the semi-finals of the ongoing WWE Women's Speed Championship tournament.

The mini-tournament to determine Sol Ruca's challenger at the upcoming No Mercy event on September 27 kicked off last week, with Candice Lerae defeating TNA's offering in Xia Brookside to advance to the semi-final; AAA star Apache was scheduled to face "NXT" star Reid on Tuesday, and per the title's stipulations each bout was fought with a three-minute time limit.

Apache started the match stronger, as one would have expected of the veteran technician, and caught Reid out on the mat before the action was swiftly taken to the outside. Apache's unfamiliarity with the time limit came off as she wasted precious time gloating to the fans. But she seemed to have the match under control when the action was returned to the inside, save for the occasional counter from Reid.

With roughly 30 seconds left to go, Apache went to the top rope and sought to end things. Her fellow AAA Reina de Reinas Championship challenger and rival, Natalya, appeared at ringside and provided a momentary distraction. Therefore, Apache missed the splash, allowing Reid to deliver a running knee to secure the winning pinfall and her spot in the next round. She will face Lerae next week, with her attempt at a first title in "NXT" coming against her opponent's attempt at regaining the title she held previously.