AEW's Bryan Danielson Reflects On WWE Total Divas Participation, Impact On Audience

Across its nine seasons, "Total Divas" provided viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at the personal and professional lives of WWE Divas such as The Bella Twins, Natalya, Paige, and Naomi. Part of Brie Bella's life included her husband and then-fellow WWE star Bryan Danielson, who admittedly wasn't too keen on being filmed. Still, he cast aside that feeling, particularly to support Brie.

"It was never something that I ever desired," Danielson told the "Ned and Josh Podcast." "I took part in it to help my wife. It was good for her, to be supportive of her. At the time, for women wrestling, they weren't the focus. It was really hard for me doing it. I didn't enjoy doing it, but one of the things that I really appreciate is how much it helped my wife and specifically women's wrestling.

"You've got lots of women's wrestlers today who are getting big opportunities who got into wrestling because of Total Divas, because of Total Bellas or whatever that is," he continued. "I think that's super cool and it's a super cool part of my wife's [journey]. Is there even a real thing such as legacy? If there is, this is one of the things. But it was something that was really hard for me because I don't desire fame. I don't desire wanting to be recognized. I like my privacy."

Through "Total Divas," many viewers discovered and fell in love with professional wrestling and WWE. Some, such as Maxxine Dupri, were even inspired to pursue wrestling themselves. Brie and Nikki Bella served on the show's main cast for the first eight seasons, though they still appeared as guests in the series' final one too.

