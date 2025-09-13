WWE Women's Title Contest Ends In A Draw On SmackDown, Nia Jax Crashes Party Post-Match

Jade Cargill had another attempt to dethrone Tiffany Stratton as WWE Women's Champion only for it to end in a draw.

Stratton hit a running dropkick, followed by a Swanton Bomb, but Cargill kicked out and sent her to the outside. Cargill slammed the champion face first onto the apron. Stratton caught her and reversed into a Death Valley Driver. She went up top for Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Cargill pulled her down and connected with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Cargill grabbed her by the throat and kicked her out of the ring. Stratton hit Cargill with an Alabama Slam and went up top again, but Cargill rolled out and took her down with a pumpkick.

After exchanging blows, they battled on the apron. Cargill ran shoulder first into the ringpost. Stratton hit a dropkick on the apron and went for Prettiest Moonsault Ever again. Cargill moved again and Stratton landed on the floor. Cargill speared her through the barricade and the match ended in a double countout. Nia Jax took out both women before landing an An-NIA-lator on Stratton.