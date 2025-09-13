AEW Collision Live Coverage 9/13 - Death Riders Vs. Paragon, 10-Woman Tag Mach, MJF Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on September 13, 2025, coming to you from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the final time of this residency!

On "Dynamite", Daniel Garcia shocked everyone when he joined the Death Riders. Tonight, he and Jon Moxley will face off against Paragon, Garcia's former friends.

Tonight the Unified Championship Eliminator tournament gets underway with two matches. Champion Kazuchika Okada will take on Michael Oku. In the second match, Konosuke Takeshita goes one-on-one with Anthony Bowens. Next Saturday at All Out, the Unified title will be defended in a 3-way match.

Five women will split $500K if they win tonight's match. One on side will be Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Jamie Hayter, and Tay Jay. On the other side of the ring will be Triangle of Madness, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford. "Timeless" Toni Storm will be on commentary.

Last week, FTR defeated Adam Priest and Tommy Billington after Priest chose Billington as his partner. They'll have a rematch tonight, one week before FTR promises to end Cope and Christian.

Max Caster has another open challenge. We will hear from Mark Briscoe as he makes his stipulation for his match MJF at All Out. We'll also hear from his opponent.