Matt Hardy Names Spot WWE's Vince McMahon Nixed In Ultimate Deletion With Bray Wyatt

Matt Hardy is one of the most creative wrestlers when it comes to characters in modern day wrestling history, with his "Broken" Matt Hardy gimmick getting over in TNA. The character feuded with his brother in the infamous "Final Deletion" match which inspired many other cinematic matches, including "Woken" Matt Hardy's "Ultimate Deletion" match against Bray Wyatt in WWE. Vince McMahon was notoriously never a fan of Hardy's "Broken" character, and Hardy explained a spot on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" that he didn't get to do with Wyatt during their match when McMahon nixed it right before filming.

"I was going to come out of [a] tree and do a leg drop," Hardy explained. "I was going to put Bray on the bottom table, there was going to be a table on top... I was going to do the table sandwich like Jeff did to me at WrestleMania 25 and Bray was going to get out of the way and I was going to go through the tables... So, we were about to shoot that scene and I was like, 'Oh, this is gonna be cool...' I was excited for that and Vince heard we were going to do this. [He said] 'Oh, god, no. Sounds like too much f****** hokey wrestling in this already."

Hardy said that McMahon wanted to change another spot last minute. He explained that when Wyatt went into the Lake of Reincarnation, McMahon wanted him to come back out "like Jason Voorhees" with a fish in his mouth, then sink back in. Hardy laughed and explained they were filming at 2 a.m. and had no way to get a fish for the spot.

