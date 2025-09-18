WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Draws And Duds

There aren't very many things that can draw one to a wrestling match than one with the prospect of a title change, and ever more the case when a title change is guaranteed. That is what awaits the WWE Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza, after the bittersweet news that Naomi would be relinquishing the title while she carries the next member of The Bloodline.

Although she has promised to recapture the title upon her return, fresh shoulders are due to carry the mantle one way or the other when Stephanie Vaquer gets her long-awaited opportunity against the former holder, Iyo Sky. That's easily a competition between two of the best wrestlers in the division and it is one that follows up on what had been teased earlier this year, with Vaquer challenging Sky in April and July and both bouts ending in no-contest.

Those were on TV, this will be at a Premium Live Event and a victor will surely have to be determined, and that itself presents two very worthy options to continue on as champion. Vaquer has been nothing short of amazing since coming into WWE, putting on star-studded performances backed with booking that saw her reign as NXT Women's and Women's North American Champion prior to her main roster call-up in less than a year. For her part, Sky carried the title with aplomb and etched her place in the match of the year conversation with several entries throughout this year alone.

So there really isn't a bad option in terms of winning and carrying the title, there's very little chance the match itself doesn't prove to be entertaining, and more importantly it's not quite clear who will win the match – in a scripted format, that unpredictability can be key to drawing emotion, with each and every near-fall conceivable as the finish until it comes. A match with all of the upside in the world, genuine significance in terms of the product going forward, and guaranteed to be a moment in history for either of the would-be victors.

Is it objectively the biggest match on the card? Probably not. But it carries zero baggage and exhibits two of the best stars on the roster, a likely candidate for the best match on the card. It's a draw no matter which way you look at it, an instant classic in waiting. Vaquer wins, we have a new champion, a blue chip prospect legitimized as World Champion. Sky wins, the belt returns to familiar hands, someone that has proven to be reliable in the role and really deserves the flowers she's received already. I cannot stress how excited I am for this match specifically.

Written by Max Everett