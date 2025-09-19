Bully Ray Wants Something Very Specific From WWE's Becky Lynch, With AJ Lee

AJ Lee is set to have her first pro wrestling match since 2015 alongside her husband, CM Punk, against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE. So far, Lee and Lynch have gotten into several scraps leading up to their mixed-tag match, but Bully Ray believes there needs to be one specific moment between them that will make the feud far more heated.

Bully noted how AJ has been getting her hands on Lynch almost every week and that he believes we still haven't seen the last of "The Man" getting beat down. "What can they do, coming out of this match, that makes you wanna see AJ Lee get her hands on Becky Lynch any more or get that championship from around her waist? You're gonna need some heat..." he explained during an episode of "Busted Open Radio." Bully then noted that he believes that now will be the time for WWE to do something out of the box to bring some needed heat to the feud.

The veteran recalled his rivalry against Ken Anderson in TNA, noting how his character had malicious intent towards Anderson, which he expressed needs to be seen between Lynch and AJ. "I wanna see the intent in Becky. Becky's been doing such a great job of coming off a certain way and now being a credible and believable heel," he said. "Now I wanna see her go after the injury that she reminded AJ about. Like, if you know about this injury, then you should wanna take her out by reinjuring her and putting her on the shelf for ten more years."

