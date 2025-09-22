TNA Announces Former Knockouts Champ & WWE Star For Hall Of Fame Induction At BFG

A former TNA Knockouts Champion is officially joining the hallowed halls that is the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

TNA President Carlos Silva first appeared on "Notsam Wrestling" to announce that "Hardcore Country" Mickie James will be inducted into TNA Hall of Fame as a part of next month's Bound For Glory festivities. TNA themselves later confirmed the news, while adding that James would be the first member of the 2025 Hall of Fame class.

Across multiple runs in TNA, James became a five-time Knockouts Champion, with her first reign beginning with a win over Madison Rayne inside a steel cage at TNA Lockdown 2011. James went on to hold the title four more times throughout the 2010s and 2020s. In 2021, she and Deonna Purrazzo also earned the Knockouts Match of the Year award for their title match performance at that year's BFG event.

James' most recent reign started with a victory over Jordynne Grace at TNA Hard to Kill 2023, though it was later cut short due to a rib injury that resulted in James relinquishing the Knockouts Championship ahead of Rebellion. She vied for the title once more that October at TNA Bound For Glory 2023, this time taking on Trinity (aka Naomi),

As of now, there is no word on who will be entering the TNA Hall of Fame alongside James this year. With her respective induction, James will become the fourth-ever Knockout inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame, behind only Gail Kim, Awesome Kong and Traci Brooks. The ceremony itself will take place at TNA Bound For Glory 2025 on October 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.