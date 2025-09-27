WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Gives Candid Assessment Of Harlem Heat's Place In History

Before establishing himself as a main eventer and going on to win and becoming a six-time World Champion, Booker T broke into the pro wrestling industry alongside his older brother, Stevie Ray, tagging as Harlem Heat and going on to capture the WCW World Tag Team Championships a record-setting ten times.

In an appearance on D-Von Dudley's official YouTube channel, Booker looked back at Harlem Heat's legacy in pro wrestling and compared himself and his brother to The Rock 'N Roll Express. "I watched tag team, you know, that [came] up before me, you know, like the Road Warriors," Booker then noted that he'd rate the Road Warriors as an S-Tier tag team. "If the Rock 'N Roll Express was on this list, you know, they'll probably be S+, you know?"

Additionally, he added that the Midnight Express would instead be S++ and claimed that all three legendary tag teams inspired him to get into pro wrestling. "As far as, you know – groundbreaking – man, Harlem Heat was definitely groundbreaking," he claimed. "The most decorated tag team in all of WCW's history. That's something that's going to go down in the history books, throughout the history annals of time, you know! So, I would definitely rate Harlem Heat as an A." Booker then noted that he wouldn't rate his own tag team as an S because he personally respects 'the game' too much to put himself on a pedestal.

