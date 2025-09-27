WWE's Cody Rhodes Details 'Incredible' Premiere The Rock Set Up For Him & Daughter

On screen, The Rock and Cody Rhodes had a bitter rivalry that saw the "Final Boss" brutally assault "The American Nightmare" on one occasion, as well as claiming he wanted his soul. However, behind the scenes, Dwayne Johnson seems to have a friendlier relationship with Rhodes, and even once invited the WWE Undisputed Champion and his daughter to one of his movie premieres.

"The Final Boss, The Rock, tells us, 'I want you guys to come to the Moana 2 premiere. And I jumped...Put us on an amazing golf stream, fully catered, Moana-themed desserts," Rhodes recalled during an episode of his "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast. "So, he brings us out to Hawaii for the premiere and the premiere is done; it is the best premiere I've ever been to." Rhodes further noted the premier catered towards families with several Disney characters.

Despite the fun day, Rhodes noted that his daughter, Liberty Iris, became fussy and was the only child not dressed in a "Moana"-themed outfit but went dressed as Elsa from "Frozen" instead. "So, full Elsa for the burning hot Moana 2 outdoor premier, and she's sitting there, and I sai,d 'Hey, do you wanna say hi to Maui? You know, talk to Maui?'"

However, Liberty Iris didn't want to talk to anyone before realizing that talking to Maui was a big deal, and decided to turn around and wave to Maui instead. "It was jarring to see that she has the carny bone..."

