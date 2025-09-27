Dave Bautista: WWE's John Cena Getting TV Role Meant For Me Was 'Blessing In Disguise'

After Dwayne Johnson, John Cena has been one of the most successful former wrestlers-turned-actors, but his former rival Batista has been hot on his heels. One of Cena's biggest roles to date has been that of Peacemaker in the self-titled television series and James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," but according to Batista during an interview with the "ComicBook" he had a chance to play the role before Cena was cast as Peacemaker.

"I have to say, that one. I really wanted to do that part. [Gunn] wrote that part for me, and it was meant for me, and it just became a scheduling thing where I just couldn't do it, because I was doing Army of the Dead," Bautista claimed. "And so it was a scheduling issue that we just could not figure out." Despite missing out on the role, Batista looks back at the situation fondly now that he's seen how much Cena has been able to do with the role. "I think it was great. It was a blessing in disguise that I didn't do that, because I have to say, I have to be honest, there's no way that I would have been able to do that role like John. He's just perfect for it, you know."

Batista further admits that he wouldn't have been able to do the role of Peacemaker justice and that it would likely not have been as successful if he played the part. " I'm saying that with a bit of envy, you know, I would love it," he added. "I just wouldn't have been able to do the same thing that John does to that character. It wouldn't have been the same...I can honestly say it wouldn't have been as good."