WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Reportedly Underwent Minor Heart Procedure This Week

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently underwent a successful procedure following growing concerns of scar tissue on his heart, according to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The procedure, which occurred this past Wednesday (September 24), took five minutes according to the former WWE Champion, and was done externally through electric shock. Regarding how this procedure came to be, Nash believes it could either be genetic or could have been a result of a mild heart attack in his distant past. On his podcast "Kliq This," Nash addressed these health concerns, including how he had a stent put in his heart nearly 20 years ago.

"My cardiologist said that I could have had... a minor heart attack like 20 years ago. The scar tissue on my heart was like three percent, like a three percent scar. He said that could be genetic. It could have been during the procedure of putting the stent... it was in the back of your heart," the former four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion said. "When they gave my dad his autopsy, he had like four (heart attacks) before the fifth one killed him...The only problem you got right now is you've got a little bit of an irregular heartbeat."

Soon, Nash will get another procedure done to repair his irregular heartbeat. Despite the growing concerns over this news, Nash's humor remains fully intact, as he also posted on X [formerly known as Twitter] the very day of his first procedure after it was done, "Procedure went fantastic. P***s reduction was a success. Actually the strain of no longer pushing blood in the entire hog brought my heart rhythm back to normal. Thanks to everyone concerned about my well being."