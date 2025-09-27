WWE NXT No Mercy Results 9/27 - Four Championships On The Line, Weaponized Steel Cage Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" No Mercy on September 27, 2025, coming to you live from the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at a special main show start time of 7 PM ET!

After his Winner Take All NXT Championship and TNA World Championship match against Trick Williams ended in a no contest thanks to a major brawl that broke out between several TNA and "NXT" stars, Oba Femi will be putting the NXT Championship on the line once again tonight as he defends against Ricky Saints. Saints defeated Josh Briggs in a Number One Contenders Match on the August 26 episode of "NXT", with him later coming face-to-face with Femi in a series of increasingly tense confrontations over the course of the past few weeks.

Three other championships will also be defended tonight, as Lola Vice challenges Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence for her NXT Women's Championship. The two women met one another this past Tuesday on "NXT" in a verbal altercation that ended with Vice taking out Jayne with a right hand, with Jayne's Fatal Influence stablemate Jazmyn Nyx being found laid out after being attacked later that same night.

Ethan Page will be putting the North American Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Tyler Breeze at the "NXT" Homecoming television special on September 16 as he defends against Tavion Heights. Although this will mark the first time that Heights has challenged Page for his title, the two men have met in a handful of matches including "NXT" Heatwave on August 24 where Page and Green emerged victorious against Heights and Tyra Mae Steele in Mixed Tag Team competition and the September 9 episode of "NXT" when Heights defeated Page in a Flag Match.

Sol Ruca will be putting the WWE Women's Speed Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Alba Fyre of "WWE Speed" on July 9 as she defends against Lainey Reid. Reid defeated AAA star Faby Apache in a first round match on the September 9 episode of "NXT" and Candice LeRae in the finals this past Tuesday on "NXT" to secure her spot in tonight's match.

Jordynne Grace will be colliding with her former friend turned rival Blake Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match. Although Monroe defeated Grace last month at Heatwave, Grace has made it clear that she will stop at nothing to seek her retribution against Monroe for betraying her and costing her an NXT Women's Championship match against the aforementioned Jayne at WWE Evolution on July 13.

Additionally, Je'Von Evans and Josh Briggs look to put their issues to rest as they go head-to-head with one another.