WWF New York: Why Fans Still Miss The Wild WWE Restaurant Era

Though the venue was open only a little over three years, WWE fans still have fond (and not so nice) memories of it, particularly the restaurant. A reddit user posted WWF New York's menu on the site to inspire nostalgia in r/WWE and asked what fans would be ordering. Some WWE fans in the thread commented on the prices ("Entrees [less than] $10 in Times Square. What a time to be alive") and others remarked on the unique choices the restaurant offered, including a duck breast taco salad.

"I remember coming here all the time as a kid. They would show the live version of Smackdown on Tuesdays. I still have a glass from the restaurant," said one commenter.

"Ate there when I was 14 when my dad had a business trip. It was cool as hell to me," said another.

In another older reddit thread a user asked fans who had eaten at WWF New York/The World what their experience was like. The poster said they were born in the late 1990s and never got to experience the restaurant, but said the concept sounded fascinating.

The top commenter said that it was fascinating looking around at the memorabilia and the gift shop the first time they were there when they were 11 years old, but said the food was terrible. Others mentioned the food poisoning they allegedly suffered after eating at the restaurant during PPV events.

"Like most have said, horrible Applebee's style food with cute names, but a great memorabilia everywhere and a cool gift shop. A few cool arcade machines too. Basically your standard Times Square affair," another user said.

Another user commented about how well a WWE-themed restaurant would do these days in Las Vegas, which has been home to WrestleMania and will also host the event in 2026. "Make it happen, Paul," the redditor quipped.