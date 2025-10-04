WWF New York: Why Fans Still Miss The Wild WWE Restaurant Era
New York City has always been an important location for WWE, even back when it was still known as the World Wrestling Federation. Madison Square Garden is often referred to as the "spiritual home" of the company, but MSG isn't the only historic building in the city with connections to the company. The Paramount Theatre building in Times Square was the home of WWF New York, a restaurant, retail store, and nightclub, from December 1999 to early 2003.
Vince McMahon leased the space in November 1999. The merchandise store opened on the first floor and the club and restaurant opened below it. The venue was Hard Rock-esque, with WWF memorabilia displayed with entrance music of various stars playing throughout the space. WWF New York would show pay-per-views as well as the company's weekly programs and even held two concerts by The Misfits and another by Prince. The venue was also featured on "Monday Night Raw" and "Sunday Night Heat" and hosted special events, including various appearance by stars.
When the WWF was renamed to WWE in May 2002, WWF New York was simply renamed to "The World." It still sold WWE merchandise at the store and hosted special WWE events and appearances. In February 2003, Linda McMahon made the decision to close the restaurant and club, and the store closed two months later. The building would become a Hard Rock Cafe in 2005.
Fans Reminisce on Social Media
Though the venue was open only a little over three years, WWE fans still have fond (and not so nice) memories of it, particularly the restaurant. A reddit user posted WWF New York's menu on the site to inspire nostalgia in r/WWE and asked what fans would be ordering. Some WWE fans in the thread commented on the prices ("Entrees [less than] $10 in Times Square. What a time to be alive") and others remarked on the unique choices the restaurant offered, including a duck breast taco salad.
"I remember coming here all the time as a kid. They would show the live version of Smackdown on Tuesdays. I still have a glass from the restaurant," said one commenter.
"Ate there when I was 14 when my dad had a business trip. It was cool as hell to me," said another.
In another older reddit thread a user asked fans who had eaten at WWF New York/The World what their experience was like. The poster said they were born in the late 1990s and never got to experience the restaurant, but said the concept sounded fascinating.
The top commenter said that it was fascinating looking around at the memorabilia and the gift shop the first time they were there when they were 11 years old, but said the food was terrible. Others mentioned the food poisoning they allegedly suffered after eating at the restaurant during PPV events.
"Like most have said, horrible Applebee's style food with cute names, but a great memorabilia everywhere and a cool gift shop. A few cool arcade machines too. Basically your standard Times Square affair," another user said.
Another user commented about how well a WWE-themed restaurant would do these days in Las Vegas, which has been home to WrestleMania and will also host the event in 2026. "Make it happen, Paul," the redditor quipped.