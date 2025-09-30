WWE NXT Results 9/30 - Jaida Parker Goes Head-To-Head With Lash Legend & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on September 30, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Lash Legend will be competing in her first televised match since defeating Jaida Parker on the September 2 edition of "NXT" as the pair go head-to-head with one another in the ring once again. The issues between the two women have showed no sign of stopping anytime soon, with Legend costing Parker a shot at dethroning Sol Ruca as WWE Women's Speed Champion this past Saturday at "NXT" No Mercy only for the two women to get into a brawl with one another later that same night when Legend called out Parker.

Speaking of No Mercy, "NXT" General Manager Ava announced that both "NXT" and TNA Wrestling will be taking part in Invasion, a television special on October 7 meant to put the ongoing rising tensions between wrestlers on the two brands to bed once and for all. With a Men's Ten Man Tag Team Elimination Match and a Women's Men's Ten Man Tag Team Elimination Match pitting members of each brand against one another, Ava and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella are set to announce who will be competing on their teams for their respective brands as advertised during No Mercy.

While nothing else has been announced for tonight's show, Ricky Saints put an end to Oba Femi's 263 day reign as NXT Champion when he dethroned him at Saturday's Premium Live Event. NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and North American Champion Ethan Page also retained their titles against Lola Vice and Tavion Heights respectively, Jordynne Grace defeated Blake Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match, and Je'Von Evans scored a win over Josh Briggs.