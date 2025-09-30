Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Departure Of Former 5x GHC Heavyweight Champ Go Shiozaki

One of Pro Wrestling NOAH's longest serving performers will be starting a new chapter in their career in the coming days as it has been confirmed by the company that the contract of former five-time GHC Heavyweight Champion Go Shiozaki has officially expired.

The company took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account to issue an official statement on the matter.

Notice of Contract Expiration: Go Shiozaki Following discussions initiated by Go Shiozaki, it has been decided that his contract with PRO WRESTLING NOAH will not be renewed. As of today, the contract has officially expired. September 30, 2025

Following discussions initiated by Go Shiozaki, it has been decided that his contract with PRO WRESTLING NOAH will not be renewed. As of today, the contract has officially expired.

The Executive Vice-President of CyberFight, NOAH legend Naomichi Marufuji, also issued a statement regarding Shiozaki's exit, though it seems that Marufuji wasn't too happy about the way things transpired as referenced a gesture he made to Shiozaki in what turned about to be his final match for the company.

"9.23 Korakuen Hall. I think he didn't understand it either, but I pointed to the NOAH logo in the center of the ring with various meanings in mind. I probably won't ever put the Noah jersey on his shoulder again. Don't do things halfway. Live. For now, Bye-Bye."

Shiozaki arrived at the NOAH dojo back in 2003 and quickly rose through the ranks as a Junior Heavyweight before graduating to the main event scene. He was the first man to hold the GHC Heavyweight Championship following the untimely passing of company founder Mitsuharu Misawa in 2009, and would hold the title for a second time before departing for All Japan Pro Wrestling in 2012. After holding the AJPW Triple Crown Championship, he returned to NOAH in 2015 and became one of the most decorated wrestlers in company history. He would eventually reach five GHC Heavyweight Championship reigns, more than anyone else, as well as holding the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on seven different occasions. As for what's next, Shiozaki is the current ZERO1 World Heavyweight Champion, and given how successful he was in NOAH, he won't be short of offers when he enters the free agency pool.