Eric Bischoff Preferred This WCW Cruiserweight's Style To WWE HOFer Rey Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is considered by many to be one of the greatest cruiserweights to have ever stepped into the ring, and with his wrestling style, he represented lucha libre in both WCW and WWE. However, not everyone is a fan of lucha, and according to former WCW President Eric Bischoff, he preferred the style of another cruiserweight wrestler in WCW.

"Look, Rey Mysterio is in a universe all on his own; we all know that. He's an amazing performer that broke so much ground, and many of the athletes, the wrestlers, that you see today that are not 250 lbs. ... they owe a debt of gratitude to Rey Mysterio. That being said, Dean Malenko was my favorite," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks" after rewatching a clash between Mysterio and Dean Malenko during a "WCW Monday Nitro" show.

Bischoff went on to express that his opinion is personal and subjective, and he isn't comparing Malenko to Mysterio or someone like Eddie Guerrero on a technical level, but Malenko was believable to him. "The minute Dean came through the curtain, he had this cold, deliberate, just...just aura that he brought to the ring with him long before he set foot out on the mat," he said. "I actually preferred Dean Malenko's style a little bit more than I prefer Rey Mysterio's style, because to me, Dean was more believable." Bischoff went on to say that while everyone acknowledges Malenko, he's still underrated and unappreciated.

