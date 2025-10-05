Charlotte Flair Says She Didn't Own This WWE Championship, 'The Title Owned Me'

Now with 14 world championships to her name, Charlotte Flair proclaims herself as the "top girl" in WWE. Back in her early career days, however, Flair admittedly felt like one of her own titles topped her. During an interview with "Post Run High," she revealed which one.

"When I won the Divas Championship from Nikki Bella, I wasn't ready. The title owned me. I didn't own the title," Flair said. "You don't want it to be about the title. You want it to be about you. It's about the person holding it. So I didn't think I got to that until I became the inaugural Raw Women's Champion at WrestleMania 32, AT&T Stadium, and I retired the Divas Championship.

"One of my opponents, but also peer, sent me a picture of the AT&T Stadium, and it was myself, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch," she continued. "We were front and center of AT&T Stadium. Triple H was on one side, Roman Reigns was on the other, Shane McMahon, Undertaker, but I was like, 'Oh my god, this is really silly fan art. Why are they putting us front and center of the stadium?' Oh no, my face was front and center of the stadium. That's when it really hit, like that's me."

As an athlete, Flair noted that her confidence has fluctuated throughout the years, but in her triumphant moment as WWE Women's Champion at WWE WrestleMania 32, she finally felt herself making progress on WWE's main roster. As for the initial marker of feeling like a "top girl," Flair says that occurred at WrestleMania 35, when she, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey cemented themselves as the first ever all-women's main event on WWE's grandest stage. In the present day, Flair reigns as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Alexa Bliss.

