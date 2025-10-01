Backstage Updates On Injury-Related Absences Of Two AEW Stars

AEW is dealing with two high-profile injuries at present.

According to PWInsider Elite, ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne has been dealing with an unspecified foot injury. The former Patriarchy member had been feuding with Christian Cage from the confines of a wheelchair over the past few weeks. Wayne isn't the only wrestler involved in a storyline to be dealing with injury, however, as Hologram was written off AEW television recently due to a knee injury. There is no word on the recovery time for either man.

Hologram was attacked by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher on "Collision," resulting in Hologram being out for the "rest of 2025" according to Tony Khan. Hologram had been set to put his undefeated streak on the line against Fletcher on the 6-year anniversary of "Dynamite," and was also being haunted by teases of a rival digital lucahdor named "El Clon." There is no word on what the Hologram injury means for the impending debut of El Clon. AEW trademarked the name for El Clon last year, as the character had reportedly been a long-planned way to bring in Arez, who is set to portray the character.

Wayne had split from Christian Cage's Patriarchy just before his foot injury. With Christian seemingly injured by FTR at All Out, the future of that storyline is also unclear. Despite his injury, Wayne has not been stripped of the ROH World Television Title he's held since April, which suggests that AEW management expects him back sooner, rather than later.