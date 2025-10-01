Backstage Update On Jade Cargill's Condition After Huge Cut Suffered On WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill is reportedly physically okay and in good spirits after suffering a nasty gash during her main event match against Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. According to PWInsider Elite, the word making the rounds backstage is that Cargill only needed stitches and not plastic surgery.

The outlet reported that the hope internally in WWE is that Cargill could be cleared to return to action in a few weeks and there's no sign that she's been pulled off the road. Fightful Select reported that they were told to not be surprised if Cargill didn't wrestle this week. Fightful also reported that Cargill handled getting busted open well and she seemed to be okay and in good spirits.

Cargill was cut open during the match, seemingly before, or during the move when she delivered a Samoan Drop to Jax on the steps outside of the ring. When Cargill got back up after hitting the move, her forehead was bloodied, which she showed off to the camera before referee Daphanie LaShaunn ran over to her with a towel. Cargill shared a graphic look at the gash on her social media accounts after the match.

Stratton ended up retaining her title in the match after a botched finished that reportedly started when the champion was late to break up a pin Cargill had on Jax. Stratton then pinned Jax, but she didn't kick out, and LaShaunn stopped the count at two. The match ended when Stratton hit a Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Jax for another pin.