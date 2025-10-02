New Report Confirms WWE Changed Name Of Invasion Show Due To 'Pushback' Over The Date

The TNA roster has been invading "WWE NXT" over the last couple of weeks, and the tensions are going to result in a showdown on October 7 at, you guessed it, WWE vs. TNA Showdown, though the show initially had a different name, Invasion. The name had been a callback to the WWE vs. WCW cross-branded Invasion PPV from 2001, but WWE was reportedly forced to change the event's name due to the current tensions in the Middle East.

Fightful Select has confirmed reports that WWE changed the name of the event, as October 7 will mark the second anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel, which sparked the latest wave of aggression in the Gaza Strip. The company had reportedly received unspecified "pushback." There had been an op-ed in Israel Hayom, which accused WWE of being insensitive to Israeli fans by using the "Invasion" branding on such a sensitive day. The change was initially reported by WrestleVotes, though without the reasoning.

The show is set to be the first major interaction between WWE and TNA. The two companies have been in partnership for the better part of 2025, but that had mainly manifested as talent and title sharing, with WWE stars competing in TNA and vice versa until the announcement of Tuesday's show. The October 7 event will feature two Survivor Series-esque matches between Men's and Women's teams from each company, as well as a North American Title match between Ethan Page and former X Division Champion Mustafa Ali, and a Winner-Take-All Match between the TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys, and the NXT Tag Team Champions, Darkstate.