WWE SmackDown Results 10/3 - Cody Rhodes And Randy Orton Face The Vision, Tiffany Stratton Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 3, 2025, coming to you live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be joining forces with Randy Orton to go head-to-head with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision. As tensions between all four men continue to grow, they all came face-to-face with one another in a physical altercation after Rhodes had got into a verbal confrontation with Breakker and Reed's manager Paul Heyman.

As she prepares to take on Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on October 11, Tiffany Stratton will be appearing on tonight's show with something on her mind to share. After Stratton retained her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat Match during the main event of last Friday's show, the Women's World Champion came to the ring to confront Stratton.

During his ongoing US Open Challenge, Sami Zayn has retained the United States Championship against the likes of John Cena, Rey Fenix, Carmelo Hayes, and most recently, "NXT" star Je'Von Evans last Friday. Tonight, Zayn will be defending his title against another mystery opponent as the US Open Challenge continues.