WWE HOFer Mark Henry Reflects On How Randy Orton Feud Changed His Life

Mark Henry earned his crowning achievement in pro wrestling when he defeated Randy Orton for his first and only World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2011. This moment took place right in the middle of Henry's "Hall of Pain" era.

"The World's Strongest Man" was on Isaiah 1's YouTube channel, where he spoke on his feelings about winning the world title.

"I won titles before but it was not at the level of a world championship. But man, I just felt like the fans got served when I won, because it wasn't just about me, it was about giving the fans what they really wanted. Because there was times where I got beat and the crowd would boo, and I was the bad guy. They respected my work so much that they were like, 'Oh man, I don't believe that. That's just garbage. That's bull.'"

Henry goes on to describe his old-school mentality when it comes to being a wrestling villain and how that changed over time.

"I really grew to appreciate the fans because there was a time when I was so into my character that I isolated myself and, I mean, until I retired I never did autograph signings, I never went to comic cons. I just didn't put myself in a place where fans would get to know me, right? All I wanted them to know was what they saw on television. And now I go to Comic Con, I go to autograph signings, and I've met thousands and thousands of people that I took a picture with, shook hands with, talked to about their kids, and you name it. I had a guy tell me that him listening to me saved his life."

A couple of years after his world title run, Henry had his apex moment with his salmon suit "retirement" promo.

