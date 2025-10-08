John Cena Doesn't Want To Analyze WWE Heel Run Yet: 'Hindsight Is A Waste Of Time'

Everyone in the industry has given their takes on John Cena's heel turn as well as his retirement tour so far, but "The Champ" hasn't once spoken on either. During a recent appearance at the Fan Expo Chicago, Cena answered several questions from the audience, with one fan asking him about his heel run.

The fan initially questioned whether Cena would do something differently about his heel run, while also assuming that the veteran was upset about the way fans and the industry reacted. "No. I wasn't upset. I just know I failed. Ain't nothing wrong with that. You can learn from failure, right? I went out there and bombed. S*** happens, guys. Come on now," he pointed out.

Cena then encouraged the fan to continue his question, which asked how Cena would've gone about explaining the reasoning for his heel turn if he knew The Rock would eventually not be involved. "Man, what I'm hearing is: 'In a hypothetical universe, what different choices would you make?' I will answer that with: hindsight is a waste of time," he said, urging the fan to instead live in the "right here and now" and enjoy the excitement and adventure of his final run. "We got 11 dates left. I think I'll be able to talk about all this bupkus in January after the whole thing is over. But we've taken the audience on a on a hell of a ride this year," the veteran expressed. "We still got a ways left to go, so I'm excited about that."

