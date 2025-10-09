Former 'Try Guy' Ned Fulmer Makes Wrestling Debut At ROH Event

His podcast may be titled "Rock Bottom," but if Ned Fulmer plays his cards right, he might actually receive a Rock Bottom after making his in-ring debut Wednesday. A social media post featuring the controversial Internet celebrity and former Try Guy's in-ring debut at a recent Ring of Honor event has since gone viral, and wrestling fans are in vocal disapproval of the Internet outcast's in-ring foray.

Jaycob, known on X as JayInFlorida, broke the news on social media. In Jaycob's post, which has surpassed 60,000 views as of writing, Fulmer can be seen teaming with Angelico and Serpentico in what seems to be a Trios match. While the outcome of Fulmer's debut match has yet to be disclosed, Jaycob was sure to remind netizens that Fulmer's debut was a "bonus match," and is unlikely to make it to television or ROH canon.

"Nasty" Ned Fulmer, formerly of The Try Guys has made his wrestling debut for AEW/ROH. pic.twitter.com/QN5ZNElgSN — Jaycob (@JayInFlorida) October 9, 2025

Fans raged under Jaycob's post. One fan remarked that Fulmer's wrestling venture was "not in [their] 2025 bingo card," while another fan tagged AEW CEO Tony Khan to vulgarly express their disapproval of Fulmer. Despite fan outcry, it seems that "Nasty" Ned Fulmer's in-ring debut is not a one-off, as his branded "Nasty Ned" gear would suggest.

Fulmer, known for his time with acts such as Buzzfeed and the Try Guys, made pop culture headlines in 2022, when he was exposed for cheating on his wife with a subordinate at the Try Guys' independent entertainment company. Fulmer, who was the head of HR at the time, was ousted from the company, and his presence was scrubbed from the Try Guys moving forward. Fulmer recently attempted a public return with his new podcast, "Rock Bottom with Ned Fulmer." The podcast's pilot saw Fulmer interview his wife regarding their public cheating and separation scandal.

As of writing, Fulmer has not been announced to be All Elite.