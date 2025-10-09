Backstage Update On Future Of AEW Dynamite & Collision Ratings

Over the last week, viewership for professional wrestling has severely dropped with Nielsen introducing its "Big Data + Panel" model, which aims to combine ratings from smart TVs and set-top boxes in order to provide more accurate numbers going forward. Although there has already been alarming numbers recorded for "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE NXT," AEW's figures for its weekly programming have become extremely concerning on TBS and TNT, with last week's edition of "AEW Dynamite" posting 465,000 viewers, and "AEW Collision" drawing an audience under 250,000. That said, AEW's flagships shows also stream on HBO Max, meaning there's an unknown portion of its audience that is currently not being included in the new "Big Data + Panel" system, but according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," AEW's streaming numbers will be part of the new measurement next year.

"At some point in 2026, these numbers are going to include Max. They do not now but they will be integrated in. So it'll look better for AEW but if TV is down this much there is something, you know if it was only AEW or only WWE, you would say one thing. But it's all of pro wrestling and it's not happening with other things."

Since the beginning of Nielsen's new model, major networks like FOX and ESPN have seen an increase in viewership, with sports like football and baseball recording impressive numbers thus far. Therefore, while many other programs and events seem to be thriving under the "Big Data + Panel" structure, professional wrestling seems to be the market that is benefiting the least from the change, making the future of the sport uncertain on cable television.

