WWE SmackDown Results 10/10 - Last Man Standing Match, WWE Tag Team Championship On The Line & More

Damian Priest cost his longtime Aleister Black a shot at Sami Zayn's United States Championship during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown" by distracting Black and sending him through the announce desk with a Razor's Edge. With one win apiece in their previous televised matches on the August 1 and September 5 episodes of "SmackDown", Priest and Black look to determine who the better man is when they go head-to-head with one another once again in a Last Man Standing Match.

The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will be challenging Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship in what will mark the latter two men's first defense since retaining at Clash In Paris against the former two men. Ford and Dawkins defeated Carmelo Hayes and The Miz in a Number One Contenders match on the September 26 episode of "SmackDown" to secure their title shot after Hayes decided not to break up the final fall while Miz was being pinned.

Before he takes on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship tomorrow at WWE Crown Jewel, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance with something on his mind to share. Rhodes and his ally Randy Orton came face-to-face with Rollins' Vision stablemates Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman in the opening moments of last Friday's show in a verbal confrontation.

Ahead of their match for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship tomorrow, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will have to find a way to work together as a cohesive unit when they take on Giulia and Kiana James. After Vaquer and Stratton signed the contract for their Crown Jewel match last Friday, Giulia and James took out Stratton in order for James to extend her services to Vaquer (who ultimately didn't accept) when they crashed the contract signing.

Additionally, the aforementioned Zayn will be putting his United States Championship on the line once again as his US Open Challenge continues.

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring.