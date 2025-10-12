Former WWE Star Michael Tarver Suffered A Stroke

It's been a scary week for former WWE star Michael Tarver, but luckily, he has ended it with a positive update.

On Instagram, Tarver revealed that he suffered a stroke last week. Before that, his blood pressure read high at 202/114, causing concern within himself and the few people he told about it. As such, Tarver was urged to seek medical treatment, which then led to him transporting himself to the emergency room.

"Last night I was told I was having a stroke," Tarver wrote. "I dont EVER emote, I dont EVER 'Sell' as we say in the Wrestling Biz where I spent 20 years of my life. I told nobody, until I was forced to last night. I had a 202/114 blood pressure reading and the few people I told right before taking myself to the ER, I'm thankful for your persistence and also that I actually listened. I was in my bed for a few hours as they were testing and working to get my BP down and I actually started to have thoughts about my mortality."

According to Tarver, he currently works two jobs while also training in the gym twice a day. He also has never drank alcohol or smoked in all of his life. Mentally, however, he has long battled depression. Still, he says he wanted to push through this ER visit and live once more for the sake of his family.

"I thought about my family and I just felt this overwhelming responsibility to get up out of that bed and live," Tarver wrote, recalling his moments of introspection. "I haven't shared this much detail with anyone as I am still processing all of the weird emotions I'm being overcome with, but the sun came up and so did I."

WWE fans knew Tarver as an original member of The Nexus, who wreaked havoc across the WWE locker room in the early 2010s. Tarver exited WWE in the summer of 2011, though he continued to wrestle elsewhere until 2021.