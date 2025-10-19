Natalya Discusses Nepotism Allegations Against Her And Stephanie McMahon

The nepotism debate in wrestling usually goes the same way every time. The superstars who don't come from a wrestling family claim they had to scrape and claw from every opportunity while the nepo babies are born on third base. Then, the counterpoint from the other side is that expectations are much higher for someone that comes from wrestling royalty and they carry the burden of their family name.

Natalya Neidhart, a second-generation wrestler and member of the iconic Hart Dynasty, recently came to the defense of Stephanie McMahon, the dubbed "billion dollar princess" and daughter of the former Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon.

Neidhart recently sat down for an interview with The Toronto Sun and was asked about her opinion of Stephanie McMahon and nepotism.

"You know, Stephanie's dad owned the company. From the very second that Stephanie McMahon started her career, she was already behind the eight-ball, so to speak, because people will be like, 'Well, she's getting everything because of her dad. She's only getting this because of this.' But at the end of the day, when you look at her body of work and the important and significant storylines and feuds and rivalries, even her match with Brie Bella at SummerSlam, I watched that match, she crushed it, she did amazing. Stephanie and Triple H versus Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey, it really was one of the best, if not the best mixed tag that I've ever seen. And Stephanie was a huge part in that, she can go when she needs to go, but she also knows how to be a be the heel, be the bad guy. Not everybody wants to be the bad guy. She was okay to lean into it."

